The talking horse cartoon is back! Netflix’s silly and bizarrely affecting animated series Bojack Horseman—starring Will Arnett, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, and Aaron Paul—is returning for a fifth season on September 14. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a new trailer for the show. The upcoming season features the titular Bojack Horseman, voiced by Arnett, as the star of a new TV show called “Philbert” who is desperately trying self-rehabilitate both his image and, well, himself. In other words, there’s sure to be more of the show’s trademark investigations into human psyche in addition to goofy exploits, gags, and bits—after all, this is still a show about a cartoon talking horse. Watch the trailer below.