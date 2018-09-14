Bob Dylan Announces New Tour Dates Including 7-Night NYC Residency

Bob Dylan has expanded his fall North American tour to include new dates in New York City, upstate New York, Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The newly announced New York City addition is a seven-night run at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan. Dylan will also play at the opening night of the newly renovated Met venue in Philadelphia. The rest of Dylan’s tour dates for the fall are focused in the South. See the previously announced list of dates here, and Dylan’s newly announced dates below. Tickets are available through Dylan’s site; the Beacon shows are scheduled to go on sale on September 21, with presale beginning on the 18th.

November 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

November 14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theater

November 15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts

November 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel

November 18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

November 20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre

November 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30 & December 1 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met