A new Aretha Franklin exhibit is coming to the Detroit museum that hosted her public visitations last month. As the Detroit Free Press reports, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will host the new exhibit titled “Think: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul.” The exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, will feature photos and video of Franklin, as well as the red gown and shoes Franklin wore during her open casket viewing at the Wright Museum last month. The exhibit will also include a vinyl copy of her first vinyl recording, her 1956 single “Never Grow Old.”

“This is an opportunity for people to come back and engage, reminisce and reflect,” Wright Museum board member Kelly Major Green told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s the beginning of a much longer expression of who Aretha is.”

“Think: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul” runs through January 21 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). It’s the first taste of a larger, more-permanent exhibition in the works with the Franklin estate that’s slated for 2020. See photos of the exhibit over on the Detroit Free Press’ website.