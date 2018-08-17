Aretha Franklin’s family is planning an open casket viewing which will be open to the public, TMZ reports. Sources told the site that the viewing will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit to accommodate the volume of fans who will want to pay their final respects. The museum also hosted Rosa Parks’s viewing in 2005, where an estimated 700,000 people visited the late Civil Rights icon.

The Queen of Soul’s memorial is expected to be a four day affair with the first two days consisting of her viewing and then the following two days reserved for a private funeral among close friends and family at the Greater Grace Temple.

In addition to the viewing, one source told TMZ that “there will be singing … lots of singing.” Franklin’s family has yet to announce a date for her memorial.

Franklin passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. Shortly after her passing, her family released the following statement: