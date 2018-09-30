alvvays-snail-mail-hatchie-cover-the-hummingbirds-in-brooklyn-watch

Snail Mail and Hatchie are opening a few dates for Alvvays on tour right now, and they just played a run of three sold-out shows together at Warsaw in Brooklyn. At the final show last night, for the last song of their encore, Alvvays brought Snail Mail and Hatchie back out to the stage to help perform a cover of Australian indie-pop band the Hummingbirds’ 1987 single “Alimony.” Watch below.

