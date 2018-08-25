We Came As Romans Vocalist Kyle Pavone Dead at 28

Kyle Pavone, vocalist for Michigan metalcore band We Came As Romans, has died. The band shared the news on their social media accounts, and Pavone’s death was later confirmed by outlets such as Rolling Stone and CNN. He was 28 years old.

“Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the band shared in their statement. “All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

Pavone joined the band as a keyboardist and vocalist in 2008 after the departure of Chris Moore. He performed on five albums with the band, most recently their 2017 LP Cold Like War. Their 2013 album Tracing Back Roots earned them a spot at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Most recently, We Came As Romans was scheduled to join Bullet for My Valentine on tour this September.

According to reports from TMZ, Pavone was transported to a Michigan hospital on August 19 and pronounced dead earlier this morning. No cause of death has yet been revealed.