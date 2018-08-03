Tom Morello described the music of his forthcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground, as a call to “rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls.” Today, with the release of his video for the first of his two singles—the Vic Mensa-assisted “We Don’t Need You”—that idea is laid out explicitly, with the former Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s rollicking shredding underlining Mensa’s righteous indignation towards society. Watch the video for “We Don’t Need You” below.