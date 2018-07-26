Tom Morello Announces Star-Studded New Album, Releases Two Songs

Tom Morello has announced a new album, titled The Atlas Underground, due out October 12. It features a broad spectrum of guests from across the worlds of rap and EDM, including Killer Mike, Big Boi, RZA, GZA, Bassnectar, Portugal The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Aoki, and more. In a statement, the former Rage Against The Machine guitarist explained, “The riffs and the beats led the way, but the extraordinary talents of the collaborators set my creativity into uncharted territory. I’ve been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn.” He added, “Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it’s now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls. By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open people’s eyes to changing the status quo in society.”

Below, you can listen to two new songs: “We Don’t Need You” featuring Vic Mensa, and “Battle Sirens” with Knife Party.