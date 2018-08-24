Smashing Pumpkins Are Livestreaming Their Seattle Show Tonight on Twitter

Smashing Pumpkins are immersed in the North American leg of their Shiny And Oh So Bright tour at the moment (you can read our review of their show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden here). Now the band is letting curious music fans who didn’t feel like shelling out for tickets in on the action, partnering with Live Nation to stream tonight’s Seattle show via Twitter. The show will begin at 11:15 ET. No word as to whether Mark McGrath (or any other special guests, for that matter) will show up at this one, or if they’ll play “Stairway.” The Pumpkins’ tour wraps up in Edmonton, Canada on September 9. No release details for their planned reunion EPs have yet been announced, though we’ve heard the single “Solara” and watched its pretty silly video.