Diplo and Mark Ronson have released “Loud,” the third song from their Silk City collaborative project. It’s a warm, wobbly romp featuring rappers GoldLink (who handles verses) and Desiigner (on the hook). Speaking to Zane Lowe, Diplo said “Loud” began as “a hip hop beat” to which he added Desiigner’s vocals “almost a year ago,” before continuing to work on the demo with Ronson and eventually recruiting GoldLink. “It’s actually the first idea we had together,” Diplo said of the track. “Mark just loved the idea of like the fusion of house and hip hop.”

“Loud” follows up previous Silk City singles “Only Can Get Better” and “Feel About You.” Silk City are already teasing another new track, “Electricity,” which features Dua Lipa. It’s “a belter,” Ronson told Britain’s The Times last month, and overnight Lipa revealed to Instagram followers that they’ll “meet her”—meaning the song–”soon enough.” Meanwhile, listen to “Loud” below.

