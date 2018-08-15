Pile Announce Odds and Ends Compilation, Release “Cup”

The great Boston post-hardcore band Pile have announced a new collection of B-sides, compilation tracks, and the like, appropriately titled Odds and Ends. The record is out September 7 via their longtime label Exploding in Sound, and will include beloved staples of their live set like the 2014 single “Special Snowflakes” as well as cuts that will be known only to completists. The one piece of totally unreleased music on Odds and Ends is a song called “Cup,” which the band published online today.

According to a post on Pile’s Tumblr, they recorded “Cup” during the sessions for their gorgeous 2017 album A Hairshirt of Purpose. It shares that album’s resistance to big headbanging moments, favoring more subdued dynamics and twisted bluesy melody.

In an interview with Spin around the release of Hairshirt last year, Pile mastermind Rick Maguire said he was considering two drastically different approaches for the followup: either “having a bigger band—two drums, maybe some keys or synths,” or “just piano, strings, and acoustic guitar.” No word yet on if and when either of those records is coming, but while you wait, you can enjoy “Cup” below.