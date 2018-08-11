Pearl Jam Cover Chris Cornell Rarity “Missing” Live in Seattle: Watch

Pearl Jam are in the midst of a series of homecoming shows at Safeco Field in Seattle, and last night, the band paid tribute to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell with a cover of “Missing,” a Cornell rarity featured in 1992 film Singles and later released as part of the Poncier EP. As Rolling Stone points out, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil also joined the band to perform a series of non-Soundgarden covers including MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams,” Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer,” and the Stooges’ “Search and Destroy.” Watch it all happen below.