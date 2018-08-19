Pearl Jam are performing at Chicago’s Wrigley Field quite a bit these days and last night, the band kicked off their performance at the stadium by celebrating the Chicago Cub’s memorable 2016 World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians.

“Can we just talk Cubs for a second? What an incredible group of guys,” frontman Eddie Vedder said, bringing Cubs owner Tom Ricketts on stage with the Commissioner’s Trophy awarded for the Cubs World Series win.

The band then dove into a cover of David Bowie’s 1974 classic “Rebel Rebel,” which has become a go-to tribute song for artists like Bruce Springsteen and Arcade Fire in the past. Elsewhere in their set, Pearl Jam enthusiast and former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman came onstage for a brief shoutout. Watch the band’s “Rebel Rebel” cover below.