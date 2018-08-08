It’s called Mac’s Record Label. Because it’s a record label and it belongs to Mac DeMarco. Here you go: Mac’s Record Label. It will distribute via Universal subsidiary Caroline Records.

No projects or signees announced as of yet, except for DeMarco’s upcoming no-band solo tour, which is called the Purple Bobcat Next to River Tour. Because it’s a tour and it belongs to Mac DeMarco, okay?

Purple Bobcat Next to River picks up directly after Mac’s current full-band tour, which finds him in North America and northern Europe through the fall. The solo dates kick off at California’s Tropicália Festival, where the other headliners are Morrissey, Cardi B, and Kali Uchis. Check out the rest of the newly announced Purple Bobcat dates below.

Mac DeMarco 2018 solo tour dates

November 3-4 — Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival

November 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (Outside)

November 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

November 14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM Performance Lab

November 17 — Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

November 18 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

November 20 — Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

November 21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

November 23 — Atlanta, GA @ King Plow Art Center

November 24 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

November 25 — Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mals

November 26 — New Orleans, LA @ Music Box Village

November 28 — Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

November 29 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

November 30 — San Antonio, TX @ The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center

December 3 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole