Lil Wayne held his fourth annual Lil Weezyana Fest last night in New Orleans and this year, the festival celebrated the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s 2008 hip-hop masterpiece Tha Carter III. Weezy performed the night’s headlining set, bringing out Jeezy, Birdman, and Nicki Minaj to perform hits spanning the New Orleans icon’s entire career.

During his guest appearance, Birdman spoke about bringing his ongoing beef with Lil Wayne officially to end. “I wanted to apologize,” he said before diving into a verse. Elsewhere in the night, Nicki Minaj performed “Barbie Dreams” and “Fefe” from her recent album Queen. Watch it happen below.