News \
Watch Lil Wayne Perform With Birdman, Nicki Minaj, More at Lil Weezyana Fest
Lil Wayne held his fourth annual Lil Weezyana Fest last night in New Orleans and this year, the festival celebrated the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s 2008 hip-hop masterpiece Tha Carter III. Weezy performed the night’s headlining set, bringing out Jeezy, Birdman, and Nicki Minaj to perform hits spanning the New Orleans icon’s entire career.
During his guest appearance, Birdman spoke about bringing his ongoing beef with Lil Wayne officially to end. “I wanted to apologize,” he said before diving into a verse. Elsewhere in the night, Nicki Minaj performed “Barbie Dreams” and “Fefe” from her recent album Queen. Watch it happen below.
Birdman just joined @liltunechi at #LilWeezyanaFest: https://t.co/yR2hbxGsdD #TIDALXWeezyana pic.twitter.com/MzNZmwi6SG
— TIDAL (@TIDAL) August 26, 2018
We said this #LilWeezyanaFest would be special 😉. @nickiminaj is live on https://t.co/yR2hbxGsdD #TIDALXWeezyana pic.twitter.com/sMyaPQJs4u
— TIDAL (@TIDAL) August 26, 2018
#LEGEND #RAPPER @liltunechi BRINGS OUT THE QUEEN OF RAP @nickiminaj TO PERFORM BARBIEDREAMS #FEFE #BIGBANK AT HIS SHOW IN NEWORLEANS CROWD GOES NUTS #BARBIEDREAMS #BARBZ #THEKINGDOM #NICKIMINAJ #LILWAYNE #WEEZY #ONIKA #NEWORLEANS #TIDAL #SHADE #TEA #BLOG #BLOGGER WEEZYANAFEST #BIGSEAN #RAHALI #REGINAECARTER #YG #BIRDMAN #2CHAINZ