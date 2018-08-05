lady-gaga-apologizes-for-suggesting-zombie-boy-died-by-suicide

Lady Gaga’s friend and muse Zombie Boy, real name Rick Genest, died last week at the age of 32. The Canadian artist and model fell from a fourth floor balcony. Genest’s family believes it was an accident, but others — including Lady Gaga — suggested suicide.

Gaga took to Twitter last Thursday to announce his death and talk about mental illness: “The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other.”

Today, she posted another tweet apologizing for jumping to conclusions in her initial announcement: “Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.”

In 2011, Genest appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video for “Born This Way,” which jump-started a high-profile modeling career. He also held the Guinness World Record for most insect tattoos. Before his death, he had reportedly been working on an album with ex-Rob Zombie guitarist Mike Riggs.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.