Ghostface Killah has announced a new album, The Lost Tapes, due out October 5. It’s the Wu-Tang rapper’s 18th studio album (including his collaborative LPs). The production on the album is entirely credited to Big Ghost (which may or not be Ghostface himself, though A&R and Wu-Tang affiliate Matt “M-Eighty” Markoff denied this to HipHopDX). The record also features appearances by Wu-Tang affilitates Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, as well as Big Daddy Kane, Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, actor Michael Rapaport and more.

Snoop Dogg, E-40, and La the Darkman also appear on “Saigon Velour,” the album’s first single, which hangs its hat on a prominent soul sample. Ghostface’s last release was his 2015 LP Twelve Reasons to Die II, a collaboration with Raekwon and producer Adrian Younge. Listen to the single and check out the full The Lost Tapes tracklist below. Preorder The Lost Tapes, which can be purchased in a bundle with a bonus EP and autographed poster, here.

1. Introduction (feat. Mike Rappaport)

2. Buckingham Palace (feat. KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher & .38 Spesh)

3. Majestic Accolades (feat. Planet Asia & Hus Kingpin)

4. Cold Crush (feat. LA The Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers & Harley)

5. Put The Ghostface on It (Interlude 1)

6. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40)

7. Constant Struggle (feat. Killah Priest & Bishop Lamont)

8. Done It Again (feat. Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones & Harley)

9. Reflections of C.R.E.A.M. (Interlude 2)

10. Watch ‘Em Holla (feat. Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna & DJ Grouch)

11. I Think I Saw A Ghost (feat. Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf & Luke Holland)

12. Outroduction (feat. Mike Rappaport)

13. Saigon Velour (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40 & Tricky) (Bonus Track)