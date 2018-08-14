New Music \
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album The Lost Tapes, Releases “Saigon Velour” With Snoop Dogg and E-40
Ghostface Killah has announced a new album, The Lost Tapes, due out October 5. It’s the Wu-Tang rapper’s 18th studio album (including his collaborative LPs). The production on the album is entirely credited to Big Ghost (which may or not be Ghostface himself, though A&R and Wu-Tang affiliate Matt “M-Eighty” Markoff denied this to HipHopDX). The record also features appearances by Wu-Tang affilitates Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, as well as Big Daddy Kane, Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, actor Michael Rapaport and more.
Snoop Dogg, E-40, and La the Darkman also appear on “Saigon Velour,” the album’s first single, which hangs its hat on a prominent soul sample. Ghostface’s last release was his 2015 LP Twelve Reasons to Die II, a collaboration with Raekwon and producer Adrian Younge. Listen to the single and check out the full The Lost Tapes tracklist below. Preorder The Lost Tapes, which can be purchased in a bundle with a bonus EP and autographed poster, here.
1. Introduction (feat. Mike Rappaport)
2. Buckingham Palace (feat. KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher & .38 Spesh)
3. Majestic Accolades (feat. Planet Asia & Hus Kingpin)
4. Cold Crush (feat. LA The Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers & Harley)
5. Put The Ghostface on It (Interlude 1)
6. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40)
7. Constant Struggle (feat. Killah Priest & Bishop Lamont)
8. Done It Again (feat. Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones & Harley)
9. Reflections of C.R.E.A.M. (Interlude 2)
10. Watch ‘Em Holla (feat. Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna & DJ Grouch)
11. I Think I Saw A Ghost (feat. Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf & Luke Holland)
12. Outroduction (feat. Mike Rappaport)
13. Saigon Velour (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40 & Tricky) (Bonus Track)