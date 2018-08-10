Franz Ferdinand recently released Always Ascending, and yesterday, they went on Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform the time-signature-hopping “Lazy Boy.” The group delivers a quirky performance with Alex Kapranos doing armless jumping jacks and other David Byrne-esque antics synchronized with flashing lights and gang vocals.

They have also performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert over the past few months, each time playing different songs from the record. All the performances are a joy to watch, and you can watch the latest one below.