Damon Albarn Says Another New Gorillaz Album Is In The Works

Gorillaz latest album The Now Now was just released this June, but it looks like the animated band is already gearing up for something new. In a new interview with the Radio FM4 podcast, vocalist Damon Albarn said that he already has another new album in the works.

“I have another one as well, but I know I’m not gonna be allowed to even think about recording or putting it out this year,” Albarn said in the interview. “In October, after I play in America, I’ll be starting The Good, The Bad & The Queen again…it’s there. If I get the time, or if anyone wants it, it’s there.”

The upcoming Gorillaz release would follow another release with The Good, The Bad & The Queen, his group with the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen. Hear the full interview below, with Albarn’s new album speculation starting around the 6:20 mark.