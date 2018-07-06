British electro-pop trio Years & Years have released their latest album and accompanying short film, Palo Santo, the follow-up to 2015’s debut Communion. The album garners new writing collaborations with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter (Maroon 5, Justin Beiber), and Greg Kurstin (Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson), focusing on lead singer and lyricist Olly Alexander’s past relationships with men. “I was angry about loads of things, particularly men,” the singer recently told Dazed. “Palo Santo literally means ‘holy wood’ and I was like, ‘This is fucking perfect.’ Like, thinking that your dick is holy? I’ve known guys like that.”

Ahead of the new album, Years & Years released singles “If You’re Over Me,” “Palo Santo,” “All For You,” and “Sanctify,” which addresses sexual experiences with straight men. “I find myself playing this saint and sinner role, or like this angel and devil, because I’m leading [straight men] down the path of ‘sinful gayness,'” Alexander told GQ, “but also I’m helping them satisfy the sexual desire that they feel they can’t get anywhere else. It’s strange to have that dichotomy, and so I was like, ‘I’m gonna write a song about it!'”

Years & Years are currently preparing for an upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe. Stream Palo Santo below.