Toro y Moi Announces Fall U.S. Tour
Toro y Moi, a.k.a. Chaz Bear, has announced a series of U.S. tour dates this coming November. The Outer Peace Tour will follow a festival run with Laff Trax—Bear’s side project with fellow Cali DJ Nosaj Thing—and marks Toro y Moi’s first headlining tour since 2015, after choosing not to tour behind 2017’s release Boo Boo.
Most recently, Toro y Moi teamed up with Rome Fortune for the collaborative EP Toro y Rome Vol. 1. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will be available via the Toro y Moi website. Check out the tour poster and full list of dates below.
join us this fall for something very special 🙂 https://t.co/ziRG4Ui3XN pic.twitter.com/ElffLn59SW
— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) July 10, 2018
Toro y Moi fall 2018 U.S. tour dates
November 1 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
November 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
November 6 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
November 7 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
November 9 — Boston, MA @ Royale
November 10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
November 12 —Washington, D.C. @ Club
November 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 15 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
November 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
November 17 — Charleston, SC @ The Senate