Toro y Moi Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Toro y Moi, a.k.a. Chaz Bear, has announced a series of U.S. tour dates this coming November. The Outer Peace Tour will follow a festival run with Laff Trax—Bear’s side project with fellow Cali DJ Nosaj Thing—and marks Toro y Moi’s first headlining tour since 2015, after choosing not to tour behind 2017’s release Boo Boo.

Most recently, Toro y Moi teamed up with Rome Fortune for the collaborative EP Toro y Rome Vol. 1. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will be available via the Toro y Moi website. Check out the tour poster and full list of dates below.

join us this fall for something very special 🙂 https://t.co/ziRG4Ui3XN pic.twitter.com/ElffLn59SW — Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) July 10, 2018

Toro y Moi fall 2018 U.S. tour dates

November 1 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

November 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

November 6 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 7 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

November 9 — Boston, MA @ Royale

November 10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

November 12 —Washington, D.C. @ Club

November 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 15 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 17 — Charleston, SC @ The Senate