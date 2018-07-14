Saul Williams – “The Flaw You Worship”

Spoken word poet Saul Williams has released a new song called “The Flaw You Worship.” The track was released in connection with a Kickstarter campaign Williams is currently running to raise money for a new film adaptation of Neptune Frost, an afrofuturist musical and graphic novel he wrote. Lin-Manuel Miranda is already on-board as an executive producer and Kara Walker will also be featured as an associate producer. According to their Kickstarter, the film is “the love story between inter-sex runaway and a coltan miner and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union.” The film is connected to Williams’ 2016 album MartyrLoserKing.