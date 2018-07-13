Rico Nasty – “Big Dick Energy”

Rappers jumping on viral trends isn’t new, and now Rico Nasty has muscled in on the action with a new song titled “Big Dick Energy,” referencing the Twitter meme. She drops raucous bars over a steamroller of a beat from Tasha Catour—it’s not much more than a grinding synth tone and rattling 808s, and it inspires a dose of in-your-face attitude from the Maryland rapper. “I’m with a white bitch, she sniff more shit than Bobby and Whitney,” she raps with conviction. Safe to say, her BDE is strong.

Stream the song below and read our review of her album Nasty here.