LCD Soundsystem Announces American Dream Remixes

LCD Soundsystem are releasing three new remixes of songs from their 2017 album American Dream. The 12″ vinyl singles arrive this August 10, featuring remixes from Berlin techno giant (and noted Resident Advisor favorite) Dixon, who tackles “i used to,” as well as Los Angeles producer Lovefingers, who’s put together two reworks of “oh baby.” The B-side of Dixon’s remix includes the track “pulse (v.1),” an 13-minute instrumental single released in the buildup to American Dream.

