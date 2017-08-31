LCD Soundsystem – “pulse (v.1)”

LCD Soundsystem have released another new song, “pulse (v.1),” but it’s not one of the 10 new tracks on their upcoming album American Dream. The 13-plus-minute song is instrumental, driven by syncopated, interlocking arpeggiator patterns and eventually some Afrobeat-styled handdrum rhythms and chunky sine-wave bass licks. Previously, the James-Murphy-led group has released “tonite,” “american dream,” and “call the police” from the album. American Dream is out this Friday (September 1). Listen to “pulse (v.1)” below.