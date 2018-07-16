Fresh off both the video for “High Horse” and an extended tour with Harry Styles that concluded with a cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One,” Kacey Musgraves has announced a tour of her own throughout North America, including three nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Supporting acts include Natalie Prass, Soccer Mommy, and Liza Anne.

Below is the full list of tour dates – tickets go on sale Friday, July 20, and you can find more information via Musgraves’s website.