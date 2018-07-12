Kacey Musgraves’s unexpectedly perfect disco-country single “High Horse” is a highlight of this spring’s Golden Hour, and today it receives a glamorous, ’70s-inspired video that’s likewise very disco and a little bit country. Musgraves stars as fed-up office worker, toying with a disco ball pen as she daydreams about lassoing her tacky bosses and hitting the karaoke club in thigh-high boots. It’s a cathartic watch, and gorgeous to look at. Stay tuned for a cameo from a faux Donald Trump in a bad wig, as well as an actual horse (height undetermined).

Watch “High Horse” below, and read Spin’s March cover story, “How Kacey Musgraves Found Her Golden Hour.”