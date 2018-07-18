Pop-punkers Joyce Manor have announced a new album, Million Dollars to Kill Me, their follow-up to 2016’s Cody, and released the album’s title track. “Million Dollars to Kill Me” is charming power pop that marks continued growth in the band’s sound. With its polished, rhythmic guitars and bouncy nature, it’s reminiscent of early Weezer or Jimmy Eat World.

Along with the album and single, Joyce Manor have also announced a North American tour this fall, beginning in October at Woodstock, New York and ending January in Los Angeles. Listen to “Million Dollars to Kill Me” and see the album’s tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.

Joyce Manor, Million Dollars to Kill Me track list:

1. “Fighting Kangaroo”

2. “Think I’m Still in Love With You”

3. “Big Lie”

4. “I’m Not the One”

5. “Million Dollars to Kill Me”

6. “Silly Games”

7. “Friends We Met Online”

8. “Up the Punx”

9. “Gone Tomorrow”

10. “Wildflowers”

Joyce Manor 2018 tour dates:

October 9 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

October 10 — Boston, MA @ Royale

October 11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

October 13 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 16 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

October 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 18 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

October 19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

October 20 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

October 22 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

October 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

October 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

October 26 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

October 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue

October 28 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

October 30 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

October 31 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

November 1 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 3 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

January 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium