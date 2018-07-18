New Music \
Joyce Manor Announce New Album Million Dollars to Kill Me and Tour, Release Title Track
Pop-punkers Joyce Manor have announced a new album, Million Dollars to Kill Me, their follow-up to 2016’s Cody, and released the album’s title track. “Million Dollars to Kill Me” is charming power pop that marks continued growth in the band’s sound. With its polished, rhythmic guitars and bouncy nature, it’s reminiscent of early Weezer or Jimmy Eat World.
Along with the album and single, Joyce Manor have also announced a North American tour this fall, beginning in October at Woodstock, New York and ending January in Los Angeles. Listen to “Million Dollars to Kill Me” and see the album’s tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.
Joyce Manor, Million Dollars to Kill Me track list:
1. “Fighting Kangaroo”
2. “Think I’m Still in Love With You”
3. “Big Lie”
4. “I’m Not the One”
5. “Million Dollars to Kill Me”
6. “Silly Games”
7. “Friends We Met Online”
8. “Up the Punx”
9. “Gone Tomorrow”
10. “Wildflowers”
Joyce Manor 2018 tour dates:
October 9 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
October 10 — Boston, MA @ Royale
October 11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
October 13 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
October 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 16 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
October 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
October 18 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
October 19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
October 20 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
October 22 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
October 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
October 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
October 26 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
October 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue
October 28 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
October 30 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
October 31 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
November 1 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
November 3 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
January 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium