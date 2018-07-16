Jeremih – “That”

Jeremih is so comfortable singing and rapping in totally different registers that his singles sometimes feel like collaborations between multiple people. Case in point: his latest song “That,” produced by Chicago’s ChaseTheMoney and Deddin, where he trades staccato bars and airy melodies with himself. It’s 90 seconds of effortless vocal acrobatics, proving once and for all that Jeremih has the range.

Stream the song below, and check out the video for Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s recent collaboration “The Light” here.