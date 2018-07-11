Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated multiple times over the years, including the remix to “Don’t Tell ‘Em” and “Impatient,” from Jeremih’s most recent album Late Nights. Recently, both R&B stars connected for the song “The Light,” presented as the first single from a collaborative album, Mihty, originally promised for last month. The album has yet to materialize, but today’s new video for “The Light” offers some hope that Mihty is still forthcoming.

In the video, Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih lean into the nostalgic, good-time aspect of the Keni Burke-sampling record with a dance party in front of a roller rink and a pretty good skate party inside, too. While there’s still no set date for a collab album, Ty Dolla $ign recently re-released a deluxe version of last year’s Beach House 3, while Jeremih is gearing up for a new tour and dropped his The Chocolate Box EP earlier in the year. Watch the new video below.