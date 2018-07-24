Following up his latest 7-minute release, “Land of The Overflowing Urn,” Tom Krell’s avant-garde pop project How to Dress Well has announced a new North American and European tour that will begin October 15 in London. Upon conclusion of the European leg, How To Dress Well will make the trek across the United States, beginning with a November 12 show in Washington D.C. The tour will come to a close on December 4 with a final show in Seattle. “This first run of shows is about playing this new music live in an intimate, immersive way — solo performances with intense focus on sound design and captivating, mangled video art produced in collaboration with NOH/WAVE,” Krell said in a statement. Tickets for the tour will be made available on the How To Dress Well website. See the full list of tour dates below.

How To Dress Well Tour Dates:

Oct 15th | London, UK | Corsica Studios

Oct 18th | Amsterdam, Netherlands | s105

Oct 19th | Paris, France | Pop Up Du Label

Oct 20th | Zurich, Switzerland | Stall 6

Oct 22nd | Prague, Czech Republic | Cafe V Lese

Oct 23rd | Berlin, Germany | Silent Green

Oct 24th | Copenhagen, Denmark | Ideal Bar

Oct 25th | Stockholm, Sweden | Under Bron

Oct 26th | Oslo, Norway | Jaeger

Oct 28th | Bergen, Norway | Landmark

Oct 30th | Vilnius, Lithuania | Kablys

Nov 12th | Washington, DC | Union Stage

Nov 13th | Philadelphia, PA | Jonny Brenda’s

Nov 14th | Brooklyn, NY | Good Room

Nov 15th | Boston, MA | Museum of Science

Nov 17th | Montreal, QC | Le Ministère

Nov 18th | Toronto, ON | Velvet Underground

Nov 19th | Detroit, MI | The Schvitz

Nov 20th | Chicago, IL | Sleeping Village

Nov 27th | San Diego, CA | Casbah

Nov 28th | Los Angeles, CA | Lodge Room

Nov 30th | San Francisco, CA | Rickshaw Stop

Dec 1st | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge

Dec 3rd | Vancouver, BC | The Wise Hall & Lounge

Dec 4th | Seattle, WA | Kremwerk