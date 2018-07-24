News \
How to Dress Well Announce Fall Tour
Following up his latest 7-minute release, “Land of The Overflowing Urn,” Tom Krell’s avant-garde pop project How to Dress Well has announced a new North American and European tour that will begin October 15 in London. Upon conclusion of the European leg, How To Dress Well will make the trek across the United States, beginning with a November 12 show in Washington D.C. The tour will come to a close on December 4 with a final show in Seattle. “This first run of shows is about playing this new music live in an intimate, immersive way — solo performances with intense focus on sound design and captivating, mangled video art produced in collaboration with NOH/WAVE,” Krell said in a statement. Tickets for the tour will be made available on the How To Dress Well website. See the full list of tour dates below.
How To Dress Well Tour Dates:
Oct 15th | London, UK | Corsica Studios
Oct 18th | Amsterdam, Netherlands | s105
Oct 19th | Paris, France | Pop Up Du Label
Oct 20th | Zurich, Switzerland | Stall 6
Oct 22nd | Prague, Czech Republic | Cafe V Lese
Oct 23rd | Berlin, Germany | Silent Green
Oct 24th | Copenhagen, Denmark | Ideal Bar
Oct 25th | Stockholm, Sweden | Under Bron
Oct 26th | Oslo, Norway | Jaeger
Oct 28th | Bergen, Norway | Landmark
Oct 30th | Vilnius, Lithuania | Kablys
Nov 12th | Washington, DC | Union Stage
Nov 13th | Philadelphia, PA | Jonny Brenda’s
Nov 14th | Brooklyn, NY | Good Room
Nov 15th | Boston, MA | Museum of Science
Nov 17th | Montreal, QC | Le Ministère
Nov 18th | Toronto, ON | Velvet Underground
Nov 19th | Detroit, MI | The Schvitz
Nov 20th | Chicago, IL | Sleeping Village
Nov 27th | San Diego, CA | Casbah
Nov 28th | Los Angeles, CA | Lodge Room
Nov 30th | San Francisco, CA | Rickshaw Stop
Dec 1st | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge
Dec 3rd | Vancouver, BC | The Wise Hall & Lounge
Dec 4th | Seattle, WA | Kremwerk