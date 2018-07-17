Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Auctioning Off 20 Guitars

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has announced that he’ll be putting 20 of his guitars up for sale on Reverb. In an interview with the online music gear marketplace, Shiflett explained, “I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years—I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play.”

“It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them,” he added. “I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars. That’s kind of my plan.”

Shiflett’s sale kicks off this coming Thursday (July 19). Recently, John Travolta joined the Foos on stage—watch that here.