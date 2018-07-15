News \
John Travolta Joins Foo Fighters Onstage Again
John Travolta joined Foo Fighters onstage and performed “You’re The One That I Want” at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville festival in April. He was in town filming the Fred Durst-directed movie Moose. Last night, Travolta joined them in Wantagh, New York and performed the Grease hit again. It’s possible Foo Fighters are just really into Grease. Watch below.
WE’VE GOT CHILLS NY!! 🕺#JohnTravolta
🎥 YETI pic.twitter.com/QYFmRhJDX4
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2018
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.