john-travolta-joins-foo-fighters-onstage-again

John Travolta joined Foo Fighters onstage and performed “You’re The One That I Want” at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville festival in April. He was in town filming the Fred Durst-directed movie Moose. Last night, Travolta joined them in Wantagh, New York and performed the Grease hit again. It’s possible Foo Fighters are just really into Grease. Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.