Video: Fleet Foxes – “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me”

Fleet Foxes released their “successfully daring” The Crack-Up last year, and put out an animated video for the album’s single “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” in April. The band has now returned with a gorgeous, if mildly inscrutable, short film based around that song. Directed by and starring Ryan Heffington (most notable for choreographing Sia’s iconic “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” videos), the video depicts a dinner party where Heffington leaves to go outside, imagines himself holding another man in a pool, then comes back in to dance for his guests.

It’s a strange, captivating little video, and you can watch it below.