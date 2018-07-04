News \
Drake’s Scorpion Went Platinum on Its First Day
Drake’s new double-album Scorpion has gone platinum. According to records from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the 25-track release amassed over one million album equivalent units, earning their platinum distinction on June 29, the same day as its release. The album also broke Spotify’s opening day global record, earning over 130 million total streams within the day. The record also charted at No. 1 in its first day on Apple Music, and broke the single-day streaming record on Amazon Music Unlimited as well. Earlier this week, the Toronto native announced that a CD edition of the album was on the way. Revisit our review of the massive 25-track release here.