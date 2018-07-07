Drake Drops “Behind Barz” Freestyle: Watch

About a week after the release of his massive 25-track studio album Scorpion, Drake is back with a new “Behind Barz” freestyle. Appearing on video courtesy of UK rap channel Link Up TV, the global tastemaker returns to the same grime inflection that raised eyebrows on his “playlist” More Life, rapping about his ties to London’s West End with a few lines potentially aimed at Pusha T and Kanye.

“They wanna link when they got no chunes / they too worried about sellin’ out shoes,” Drake raps in the track’s second verse, potentially in reference to claims that Drake guest wrote the hook on Kanye’s recent ye track “Yikes.” “I don’t give a fuck about jeans or crap / Or going to Milan or going to the Met / I just wanna make these songs for the set,” the verse continues.

Elsewhere in the freestyle, Drake shouts out grime legend (and past Drake collaborator) Giggs for setting up the appearance. Watch a video of his freestyle below.