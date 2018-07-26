Demi Lovato has canceled a concert with Jason Mraz scheduled for this coming Sunday (July 29) in Toronto, Ontario as she recovers from Tuesday’s reported drug overdose. The canceled show was a one-off benefit for Kids Help Phone, a Canadian youth counseling charity. Meanwhile, Lovato reportedly remains hospitalized in Los Angeles, where actor and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama was photographed visiting on Wednesday. A source told E! News that Lovato is with family members and will be “heading straight to rehab” after she’s discharged.

TMZ had initially reported Lovato’s medical emergency as an “apparent heroin overdose,” citing police sources, but anonymous sources close to the singer have continued to deny the alleged heroin use. It’s not clear what drug or combination of drugs may have contributed to this week’s crisis.

Lovato has been relatively outspoken about her struggles with addiction and mental illness in the past, describing battles with depression, an eating disorder, and self-harm, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and Oxycontin abuse. In June, she released a new single titled “Sober,” in which she seemed to confess to a recent relapse and apologized to family and friends.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” a representative said in a statement on Tuesday. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato’s most recent album, Tell Me You Love Me, was released in September 2017. As of right now, she’s still scheduled to tour South America and Mexico this fall.