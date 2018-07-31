Brandon Flowers of The Killers made a solo trip to Late Night with Seth Meyers, after the band had closed the Panorama festival in NYC the day before to promote his band’s recently released massive vinyl boxset. Flowers played both interview guest and performer as he talked about the band’s origin through a classified ad, their first show at an open mic cafe, their Vegas influences, and the first time The Killers played “Mr. Brightside.”

Flowers also performed a lovely and surprisingly magnetic acoustic rendition of “When You Were Young” from their 2006 album Sam’s Town. Flowers is much more comfortable in this element performing, naturally, than on the couch talking about himself. Watch below.