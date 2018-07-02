Andy Dick Charged With Sexual Battery: Report

Actor Andy Dick was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery on Monday in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

According to TMZ, the misdemeanor charges stem from an alleged incident in April where a woman filed a police report accusing Dick of making lewd comments to her and grabbing her backside while walking past her on the sidewalk. TMZ described the woman as ” a complete stranger.”

The 52-year-old was fired from his small role in the indie film Raising Buchanan in October following accusations of sexual misconduct on set, which included unwanted kissing or licking, groping of genitals, and making unwanted sexual advances towards at least four people. Dick denied that he groped anyone on set, but he did confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that he made advances on people and may have licked them.

“I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them,” Dick said. ” That’s my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny.”

Dick has publicly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse over the last two decades. His career has also suffered from incidents where he has touched people inappropriately or exposed himself in public, including a 2007 incident where he was physically removed from the Jimmy Kimmel Live set for groping Ivanka Trump during her interview.

Dick is scheduled to appear back in court on July 18.

We reached out to Dick’s rep for comment and will update if we hear back.