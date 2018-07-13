New Music \
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin” [Remix] (ft. Busta Rhymes)
Anderson .Paak has released a new remix of “Bubblin,” now featuring Busta Rhymes. Taken from the R&B star’s upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album Aftermath, the album is one of two new releases from the musician set to arrive this year. Busta Rhymes made a guest appearance on Missy Elliott’s single “Get It” earlier this year, while .Paak joined Ab-Soul and James Blake on the song “Bloody Waters” from the Black Panther soundtrack. .Paak’s latest album Malibu was released in 2016.