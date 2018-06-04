Future has released a new video from his upcoming soundtrack for the remake of blaxploitation film Superfly. “No Shame” ft. PartyNextDoor came out a month ago, and we now have a video directed by Director X (Kendrick Lamar, Drake), who’s also helming the film.

The video features Future, PartyNextDoor, and actors from the film including Trevor Jackson of Black-ish and Jason Mitchell of Straight Outta Compton dancing and chilling out on exceedingly fancy cars. Even as the video was shot on a grey background, the camera angles and editing fittingly give a stylish, cinematic scope.

Both the video and the song are a sleeker, more high-budget affair than anything Future has released in a while – produced by watt and Happy Perez, and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent (Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat), the song includes an outright guitar solo as the video inserts more action-heavy footage.

Aside from “Shame,” we’ve heard “Walk on Minks” and “Bag” from the soundtrack–you can see the whole track list here. Superfly (the soundtrack) is out Friday, while Superfly (the movie) is out June 13.