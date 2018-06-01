Future has posted the full track list for the upcoming soundtrack for Superfly, the remake of the 1972 blaxploitation classic of the same name famously soundtracked by Curtis Mayfield. The new film, directed by Director X and starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Michael Kenneth Williams, opens in theaters on June 13. Future co-produced and curated the soundtrack, and has already released several songs from it: “Walk on Minks,” the PARTYNEXTDOOR-featuring “No Shame,” and the Yung-Bans-featuring “Bag.” Future is featured on 10 of the 13 songs on the soundtrack, which includes previously unannounced appearances by Young Thug, Khalid, Miguel, Lil Wayne, and more. Check out the full tracklisting for the soundtrack, which will be out on June 8, below.

1. “If You Want It” – Sleepy Brown

2. “What’s Up With That” – Future ft. 21 Savage

3. “No Shame” – Future ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. “Walk On Minks” – Future

5. “Tie My Shoes” – Future ft. Young Thug

6. “Stains” – Future

7. “Show My Chain Some Love” – Future ft. Young Thug

8. “R.A.N.” – Miguel

9. “This Way” – Khalid & H.E.R.

10. “Bag” – Future ft. Yung Bans

11. “Drive Itself” – Future ft. Lil Wayne

12. “Money Train” – Future ft. Young Thug & Gunna

13. “Nowhere” – Future