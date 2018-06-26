Tyler, The Creator has released another new song this week. After yesterday’s release of his rework of Jacquees’ “No Validation” for “Gelato,” Tyler finds another track he can add his magic to: underground funk musician Prophet’s jazzy dance song “Wanna Be Your Man,” which Tyler remixed for his latest loosie track, “Peach Fuzz.” Tyler’s vocals are fine, but it’s still the original Prophet record, with production from Mndsgn, that shines brightest with it’s dreamy and glamorous groove. Listen to “Peach Fuzz” below.