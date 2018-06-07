Tim Heidecker – “The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray”

Tim Heidecker has released a new one-off topical song, “The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray.” (It follows last months’ “Jonathan’s Golden Wings.”) This one is a sickly-sweet Randy Newman-style number about a federal immigration officer who spends his days sipping Mountain Dew and separating mothers from their children, and his nights relaxing and watching cartoons. All proceeds from downloads of the song will go to Families for Freedom, a nonprofit focused for families facing deportation. Hear “The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray” below, and read our recent interview with Heidecker and Stephen Malkmus of Pavement and the Jicks here.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/the-ballad-of-ice-agent-ray" target="_blank">The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray by Tim Heidecker</a>