Tim Heidecker’s Ode to Jonathan Cheban’s Nasty Gold-Covered Wings Has a Video Now
Last week Tim Heidecker released “Jonathan’s Golden Wings (demo),” a song roasting Kardashian hanger on and self-styled “Foodgōd” Jonathan Cheban. The song takes aim at the confounding viral video featuring noted useless human being Cheban and various human guinea pigs biting into wildly undercooked $1,000 chicken wings that happened to have been dusted with $200 worth of 24K gold powder. The modern delicacy leaves a metallic sheen on the lips not unlike the sparkly residue left around Charlie’s mouth after he huffs spray paint out of a paper bag on the early seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
On Wednesday morning, Heidecker shared a clip for the song created by the Twitter Cronenberg of viral video edits, Vic Berger IV.
here’s an INCREDIBLE @vicberger music video for “Jonathan’s Golden Wings!” pic.twitter.com/Zg18YAzrfJ
— Father (@timheidecker) May 16, 2018
You can check out the initial Insider video that inspired Heidecker’s parody below from which the comedian cribbed some of his lyrical content verbatim. At about the 2:20 mark you can see correspondent Herrine Ro likely contract salmonella as she reveals the dangerously pink interior of the golden wing out of which she just took a hearty bite.
All proceeds from the sale of Heidecker’s song benefit the L.A. Food Bank.
Heidecker also has a trove of surprisingly good songs about President Trump worth checking out.