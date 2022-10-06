Meet Me in the Bathroom Sets Theatrical, Cable Premiere Dates

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The documentary based on former SPIN intern Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 chronicle of the 2000s-era New York rock scene, Meet Me in the Bathroom, has set its premiere dates in theaters and on Showtime.

Directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, Meet Me in the Bathroom will screen Oct. 27 at the Fonda in Los Angeles, in tandem with a performance by The Moldy Peaches and discussion with Lovelace, Southern and Goodman moderated by comedian/musician Tim Heidecker. A similar event is set for Oct. 30 at New York’s Webster Hall, with The Moldy Peaches joined by “others to be announced” and the latter group’s Adam Green subbing for Heidecker during the roundtable.

Meet Me in the Bathroom will then open Nov. 4 at New York’s IFC Center and Los Angeles’ Los Feliz Theatre, followed by one-night-only screenings in nationwide theaters on Nov. 8. Finally, the film will arrive Nov. 25 on Showtime.

The long-in-the-works movie version of Meet Me in the Bathroom debuted earlier this year at Sundance. The book detailed the rock resurgence in New York over the first decade of the new millennium through oral history-style, firsthand accounts from The Strokes, James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Ryan Adams, among others.

Meet Me in the Bathroom was hailed not only for documenting personal, often salacious details about the artists’ interpersonal relationships, but examining the effect of cultural changes like the rise of the internet on the music industry.

