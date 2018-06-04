The first teaser of the remake of Dario Argento’s legendary 1977 horror film Suspiria is out and although it tells you almost nothing that happens in the film, it does feature a brief preview of Thom Yorke’s score. Yorke’s music sounds more fleshed out and meticulous than the sparser and more sporadic soundtrack from the original film, which came from Italian band Goblin, but it’s menacing all the same.

In a BBC Radio 6 interview from 2017, Yorke said that he was inspired by the Vangelis’s Blade Runner soundtrack when composing music for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

“Vangelis, it’s his hands that made that, which encouraged me, because I think that was the thing I was finding most daunting. Normally, for a horror movie, it involves orchestras and these specific things. But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, find your own path with it,” he said. “They’re giving me as much freedom as they can…I just have to find a way into it. At the same time, I’m so far out of my comfort zone I don’t know what’s going on.”

The first glimpse into the remake features menacing glares from stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson and absolutely non of the gore and gut-wrenching body horror the film is expected to entail.