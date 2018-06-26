Sun Kil Moon Announces New Album This Is My Dinner, Releases Partridge Family Cover “Come On Get Happy”

Sun Kil Moon has announced a new album called This Is My Dinner, due out November 1 on Mark Kozelek’s Caldo Verde label. Recorded in Copenhagen at the end of last year, it will be Kozelek’s second release of 2018, following his self-titled LP from early May. The first release from the new album—a cover of the Partridge Family theme song “Come On Get Happy”—is available to stream at the Caldo Verde website. The album, which is bound to be strange, also features an original song called “David Cassidy,” a track named for Exorcist actress Linda Blair, and Kozelek’s take on AC/DC’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer.” Check out the full track list and cover for the album below.

CREDIT: Rahav Segev/Getty Images

1. This Is Not Possible

2. This Is My Dinner

3. Linda Blair

4. Copenhagen

5. Candles

6. David Cassidy

7. Come On Get Happy

8.Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer

9. Soap for Joyful Hands

10. Chapter 87 of He