Underrated U.K/U.S. synth dark-pop duo Still Corners have announced a new album, Slow Air, to be released August 17 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Alongside the announcement they’ve released a typically sighing, atmospheric advance single, “Black Lagoon,” and announced a North American tour that finds them trekking across the U.S. (plus Toronto and Vancouver) this fall.

In a press release, Still Corners’ Tessa Murray and Greg Hughes said the new album was written and recorded within just three months, in and around Austin, Texas. The title Slow Air was inspired by the region’s stultifying ambient heat. “We wanted to hear beautiful guitar and drums and an otherworldliness, something almost indefinable along with a classic song writing vibe,” Murray said. “We’re always trying to get the sound we hear inside of ourselves, so we moved fast to avoid our brains getting in the way too much. The name Slow Air evokes the feel of the album to me, steady, eerie and beautiful.”

Slow Air follows up 2016’s Dead Blue and 2013’s Strange Pleasures. Below, listen to “Black Lagoon” and see full details for Slow Air, as well as Still Corners’ upcoming tour dates.

Still Corners, Slow Air track list

1. “In the Middle Of The Night”

2. “The Message”

3. “Sad Movies”

4. “Welcome to Slow Air”

5. “Black Lagoon”

6. “Dreamlands”

7. “Whisper”

8. “Fade Out”

9. “The Photograph”

10. “Long Goodbyes”

Still Corners 2018 fall tour dates

September 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

September 7 — Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe

September 8— Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 9 — Washington, DC @ DC9

September 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

September 19 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

September 20 — Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

September 21 — Cincinatti, OH @ Beachtend Tavern

September 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

September 23 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

September 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

October 25 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

October 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

October 30 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

November 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

November 2 — San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

November 4 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

November 5 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset

November 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret