still corners "the photograph" video

Dark synth-pop duo Still Corners have released a new video for “The Photograph,” the second single from their upcoming album Slow Air. The blinding, high-contrast black-and-white visual is as arresting and glossy as the melancholic, ethereal track itself. The video finds lead singer Tessa Murray slowly wandering an abandoned road in the dry heat akin to that of Austin, Texas, which served as the band’s inspiration for the new album. That fixation on sprawling land, isolation, and intense heat is present in the outstretched ambient production of “The Photograph,” as well as first single “Black Lagoon.”

Slow Air is out August 17. Watch the video for “The Photograph” below.